Coronavirus: Technicians held in Peru over false 5G Covid links

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Engineers have faced abuse over a conspiracy theory wrongly linking 5G masts and coronavirus





Villagers in the Huancavelica region of Peru are detaining eight technicians who were repairing an antenna, over fears their work would spread Covid-19.

The villagers absentmindedly believed that the workers – who had arrived at fix a radio antenna – were installing 5G technology in the region.

False claims linking 5G to coronavirus have been widely shared on the web. Scientists say a connection between both is biologically impossible.

The workers haven’t yet been released.

A spokesman for Gilet, where the technicians are employed, said that the business had not heard from the workers since Wednesday evening.

“The villagers didn’t allow them to enter…. they hinted that 5G transmitted Covid-19” Arieh Rohrstoc told TV station Channel N.

“They wrongly think that Covid is transmitted through radio waves. Our technology is wireless and the virus cannot be transmitted via electromagnetic waves”, that he said.

The villagers – from the Paucará and Yauli districts of the spot – said the workers would be released if they removed the antennas, local media report.

No, 5G does not spread coronavirus

Twitter bans incitement to attack 5G towers

Although Peru has recorded more than 6,000 deaths and very nearly 215,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, its spread in the Huancavelica region has been limited.

You may also be interested in: