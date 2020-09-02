Coronavirus symptoms can last much longer than initially thought, experts say

Globally, there have actually been more than 25.7 million reported cases of Covid -19, and more than 850,000 individuals have actually passed away, according to figures fromJohns Hopkins University

Here’s the most recent on the pandemic.

Night curfew to be enforced in Havana as coronavirus cases rise once again: For the very first time because the pandemic hit Cuba, Havana homeowners will deal with a nighttime curfew and will not be permitted to take a trip to other provinces as Cuban authorities have actually struggled to manage a 2nd wave.The curfew, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., which begins Tuesday night regional time, will last for a minimum of 15 days, and will increase charges on those not using a mask.

South Korean pastor asks forgiveness after more than 1,000 Covid -19 cases connected to his church: Jun Kwang- hoon, pastor of the Sarang- jeil Church in South Korea’s capital Seoul, said sorry to the general public following his release from healthcare facility 16 days after evaluating favorable for Covid -19. The church drew in extensive reaction in August when it ended up being the center of a coronavirus break out, with more than 1,083 cases connected to the church since Tuesday, according to the nation’s Centers for Disease Control andPrevention On Wednesday, Jun resolved the general public using a face mask and excused the issues he and his church have actually triggered.

Australia pressed into economic crisis for the very first time in almost thirty years: The pandemic has actually pressed Australia into its very first financial recession in almost 3 years, with the nation’s GDP contracting 7% in the …