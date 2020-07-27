Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S Korea

Image copyright

The male thought of being North Korea’s initially verified Covid-19 client did not have the infection, South Korea says.

The male obviously defected from North to South 3 years earlier, prior to relatively choosing to return recently.

South Korea stated the male reached the North by crawling through a drain on a southern island, and after that swimming about a mile.

At the weekend, North Korea reported its very first thought case of Covid-19

It stated the client was a North Korean who had “re-defected” from the South.

How did the male reach North Korea?

On Monday the South Korean armed force stated the 24- year-old male reached the North from Ganghwa Island, near the border.

He obviously crawled under barbed wire in a drain which causes the Yellow Sea, prior to swimming to the North.

“We spotted the specific location from which he fled, as a bag believed to belong to the man was found,” Col Kim Jun- rak stated, according to Yonhap news firm.

N Korea on alert over ‘very first thought infection case’

Earlier, North Korean state media stated the male had actually defected to South Korea 3 years earlier, prior to returning previously this month.

He reached the North Korean city of Kaesong, which is near the coast, on 19 July and was “suspected” of having “the vicious virus”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong- un supposedly bought a “maximum emergency system” to include the infection.

What did South Korea state about the male’s health?

“The person is neither registered as a Covid-19 patient, nor classified as a person who came in contact with virus patients,” stated Yoon Tae- ho, a senior health authorities, according to Yonhap.

Virus tests were performed on 2 individuals who had close contact with the defector, and both checked unfavorable.

South Korea was among the very first nations outside China to have a Covid-19 break out, and now has the infection mainly under control.

With a population of more than 50 million, the nation averages simply over 50 new cases a day – much of them imported and after that quarantined.

North Korea has not verified a single case of Covid-19 – something experts have actually long stated is not likely.

How typical is’re- defecting’?

It is unusual for somebody to leave the North for the South, and after that return.

The South Korean marriage ministry informed the BBC there had actually been 11 verified cases given that 2015, the last of which was in 2017.

If verified, the male who swam from Ganghwa would be the 12 th.

Analysis

By Subin Kim, BBC News, Seoul

Though it stated the re-defector was just “suspected” of having Covid-19, Pyongyang seems eager to tension that the outdoors world – specifically the South – is to be blamed for the possible breach in its anti-epidemic steps.

So far, it appears not likely the male who went back to Kaesong after 3 years in South Korea truly has Covid-19

South Korean authorities have actually rejected it, and Pyongyang has an obvious absence of screening capability anyhow.

Experts concur that Pyongyang is attempting to divert its individuals from blaming the program for the difficulty the pandemic has actually triggered in their lives.

Whether or not cases are verified, it appears the North Korean economy is failing from its energetic avoidance steps – consisting of shutting down its border trade path with China.

Pyongyang may attempt to utilize this event as a reason to require help from Seoul – such as medical products, or food.