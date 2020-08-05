Coronavirus: Sweden’s economy hit less hard by pandemic



Crowds in Malmo are being prompted to preserve social distancing.





Sweden, which prevented a lockdown throughout the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, saw its economy diminish 8.6% in the April- to-June duration from the previous 3 months.

The flash price quote from the Swedish data workplace suggested that the nation had actually fared much better than other EU countries which took more stringent steps.

However, it was still the biggest quarterly succumb to a minimum of 40 years.

The European Union saw a contraction of 11.9% for the very same duration.

Individual countries did even worse, with Spain seeing an 18.5% contraction, while the French and Italian economies diminished by 13.8% and 12.4% respectively.

Sweden’s economy is doing much better than other European countries % modification in quarterly GDP

“The downturn in GDP is the largest for a single quarter for the period of 1980 and forward,” Statistics Sweden stated.

“It is, as anticipated, a significant slump. But compared to other nations, it is substantially much better, for example if you …