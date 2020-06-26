Coronavirus: Sweden says WHO made ‘total mistake’ by including it in warning

Image copyright

Dr Tegnell said the WHO was confusing Sweden with countries where epidemics were just beginning





Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has rejected a warning from the World Health Organization that included Sweden among countries in Europe at risk of a Covid-19 resurgence.

The WHO on Thursday warned that several countries and territories were seeing a rise in infections. Eleven were in the UN agency’s Europe region.

But Dr Tegnell told Swedish TV it was a “total misinterpretation of the data”.

Sweden had seen a rise in cases, that he argued, because it was testing more.

What did the WHO say?

According to WHO data, EU member state Sweden has seen 155 infections for each and every 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, far higher than somewhere else in the organisation’s defined Europe region, other than Armenia.

Regional Director Hans Henri Kluge said in a press conference on Thursday that in 11 countries, which included Sweden, “accelerated transmission has led to very significant resurgence that if left unchecked will push health systems to the brink once again”.

The other countries and territories were: Moldova, North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, Kosovo, Armenia, Azerbaijan and the Central Asian states of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

What’s Sweden’s position?

Sweden’s a reaction to the pandemic has been very different to other European countries. There has been no lockdown, with schools and cafes staying open, but large gatherings have now been banned & most Swedes observe social distancing.

It has seen 5,230 deaths in a population of 10 million – a far higher mortality rate than its neighbours. This week Sweden reported its highest quantity of daily infections since the outbreak began, with 1,610 on Wednesday.

Crowds in Malmo enjoying Scandinavia's heatwave are being urged to maintain social distancing





Dr Tegnell told SVT on Friday that Sweden was seeing a rising quantity of infections because it was testing a lot more than before. It was “unfortunate”, that he said, that the WHO was “confusing Sweden” with countries at the start of these epidemic.

“They didn’t call to ask us,” that he complained. Admissions to intensive care were at a very low level and deaths were beginning to fall too, he added. Observers say the death rate in Sweden is now right down to normal levels for enough time of year.

Dr Tegnell said it was specially concerning that Sweden have been identified as an at-risk country when borders were just starting to open up.

Other Nordic countries have been slow to allow Swedes over their borders. Swedes will only be allowed in to Denmark from Saturday if the region their current address meets the degree of just 20 infections per 100,000 over per week, far lower compared to WHO’s current national figure for Sweden of 155.

Earlier this month, Dr Tegnell acknowledged that Sweden had seen too many deaths.

However, he’s repeatedly defended the strategy of maybe not locking down, saying it is too soon to make a definitive judgement.

How Europe begins opening up again

The EU aims to lift its external borders on 1 July, and ambassadors were discussing on Friday which countries should be allowed access to EU member states and other countries in the Schengen border-free zone.

Infection rates are one measure being considered, but so is the way the relevant countries are tackling the Covid-19 epidemic and whether they have adequate testing and tracing regimes in place.

Travellers from the united states, Brazil and Russia are unlikely to be allowed in, and the initial quantity of countries given the green light might be small.