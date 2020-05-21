Coronavirus: Sunwolves face early Super Rugby exit due to travel restrictions | Rugby Union News





Japan’s Sunwolves are unlikely to participate in Australia’s stand-in home competitors with the nation’s 4 Super Rugby groups and Western Force due to logistical issues, the chief government of the Melbourne Rebels says.

With no reasonable prospect of Super Rugby resuming any time quickly due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia have adopted New Zealand’s lead by planning a 10-week alternative competitors, which they hope will kick off in early July.

The involvement of the Perth-based Force, reduce from Super Rugby in 2017, appears set to occur however getting the Sunwolves into Australia and thru a two-week quarantine course of was working in opposition to the Tokyo-based crew, Baden Stephenson mentioned.

“Things are progressing really well with the Force but I think the international border restrictions are probably going to make it pretty hard for Japan,” he advised reporters in Melbourne on Thursday.

“At one stage they were thinking about using their Australian and New Zealand players and some Japanese players but I think that the more they worked through the process the harder it is looking.”

The Sunwolves, who’re due to depart Super Rugby on the finish of this season, had mentioned they might be keen to take part in Rugby Australia’s proposed event in July as it might permit the aspect to depart a legacy earlier than their exit.