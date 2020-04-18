Coronavirus: Star-studded One World: Together At Home concert to be aired

Image copyright

The marathon occasion will certainly be curated in partnership with LadyGaga





A star-studded unique concert is to be live-streamed and also program on TELEVISION to assistance frontline employees taking on the coronavirus episode.

The One World: Together At Home reveal will certainly see greater than 100 musicians consisting of the Rolling Stones and also Billie Eilish do real-time from their residences.

The eight-hour worldwide occasion is run by the Global Citizen activity and also the World Health Organization (THAT).

It will certainly be curated in partnership with super star Lady Gaga.

“We may be apart right now, but coming together has never been more important,” Global Citizen said in a statement.

American TELEVISION individualities Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and also Jimmy Fallon will certainly hold the program, which will certainly include Elton John, Taylor Swift and also Oprah Winfrey to name a few.

All 4 participants of the Rolling Stones – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and also Ronnie Wood – will certainly participate.

Viewers from worldwide will certainly be able to see the two-part occasion:

An online stream will certainly be ranging from 18: 00 GMT to 00: 00 GMT (Sunday)

to A TELEVISION program in between 00: 00-02: 00 GMT(Sunday)

In the UK, BBC One will certainly evaluate highlights of the concert at 19: 15-21: 15 BST on Sunday.

The occasion will certainly likewise be informing real-life tales of registered nurses and also medical professionals combating the coronavirus episode.

Proceeds produced from the concert will certainly go to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for THAT.