Coronavirus: Sri Lanka’s series against Bangladesh postponed | Cricket News





Sri Lanka’s series with Bangladesh in July will not happen

Sri Lanka have introduced their forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes because the Bangladesh Cricket Board notified its Sri Lankan counterparts that “a conducive environment” has not been discovered to arrange its gamers for the tour.

The series was on account of get underway subsequent month and was set to comprise three matches counting in direction of the World Test Championship.

It was additionally confirmed this week that New Zealand wouldn’t journey to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series that may have taken place in August and September over comparable fears.

These setbacks current contemporary blows to cricket’s hopes of restarting its worldwide calendar following the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Ten of Pakistan’s squad for his or her proposed tour of England this August and September, comprising three Tests and three Twenty20 matches, have examined constructive for coronavirus.

And there stays considerations as as to whether the Twenty20 World Cup might fairly be staged in Australia this October, with Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman Ehsan Mani elevating doubts.

England’s Test match summer time schedule is, nonetheless, nonetheless on account of begin in July once they host the West Indies at specifically tailored bio-secure venues at Old Trafford and the Rose Bowl in Hampshire.