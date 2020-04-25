Coronavirus Spreads in a New York Nursing Home Forced to Take Recovering Patients

According to the New York state mandate, all nursing homes are required to admit recovering COVID-19 patients, despite the fact that they might be contagious.

Many recovering patients have been admitted to the Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center since last March. Initially, there was only one COVID-19 positive patient. However, within a month the pandemic has assumed a monstrous shape and has taken over 24 lives.

Despite the death toll, it is still mandatory for the Long Island nursing home to admit COVID-19 patients. Some claim that this has led to a worsening of the overall condition.

Read more