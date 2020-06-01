Coronavirus spread was ‘predictable scenario’ in Armenia – physician – Armenian News

The situation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spread was completely predictable in Armenia below circumstances of no out there vaccination means, in keeping with Armen Mkhitaryan, the chief pathologist of Yerevan.

In an interview with Tert.am, the specialist famous that precautionary measures similar to self-isolation, protecting clothes and statement of hygiene norms might have initially decreased the dangers, defending massive segments of the inhabitants. He additionally criticized the soothing statements – made on the extent of the prime minister and deputy minister – on the manageability of the an infection in the nation.

“Presumably, they needed advisors from the health sector. And I believe that the idea itself caused their failure, as they weren’t able to do anything,” Mkhitaryan mentioned, noting {that a} virus will be manageable solely when contained in a closed vial saved in a nook of a virology fridge chamber.

The specialist mentioned he was additionally stunned that the minister of well being, being healthcare organizer himself, didn’t permit virologists and epidemiologists to be initially concerned in the combat towards the an infection.

“I don’t think it is in the functions of the prime minister to explain to the people [the importance of] wearing masks .. This speaks about a crisis in the government,” he warned.