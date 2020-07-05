Coronavirus: Spain imposes local lockdown in Galicia

Image copyright

Social distancing is de rigueur at events across Galicia, as in the remainder of Spain





Officials in Spain’s north-western region of Galicia have re-imposed restrictions on a location of 70,000 people following a Covid-19 outbreak.

Only those travelling for work will be permitted to leave or enter the coastal district of A Marina from midnight on Sunday to Friday.

The move comes a day following the north-eastern region of Catalonia imposed the same local lockdown.

Nationally, Spain’s outbreak has been essentially brought in check.

The country has recorded more than a quarter of a million cases and at the least 28,385 deaths. But daily fatalities have been in the single figures for some of yesteryear three weeks.

Spain has been reopening its borders to other EU states, as well as the UK, in anticipation of summer holiday traffic.

What is going on in Galicia?

Regional health officials announced on Sunday that travel in and out of A Marina would be severely restricted for five days – even though people would remain absolve to move around the region.

Gatherings will undoubtedly be limited to 10 people. Face masks will undoubtedly be mandatory outdoors.

Officials linked local outbreaks to bars in the region. Capacity in bars and restaurants will undoubtedly be limited to 50%.

There are actually 258 cases of Covid-19 in Galicia, including 117 in Lugo province in which a Marina is situated, authorities say.

What about Catalonia?

On Saturday the autonomous government of Catalonia re-imposed controls on a location of 210,000 residents after a sharp rise in infections there.

Catalan President Quim Torra said no-one would be permitted to enter or leave Segrià, a district west of Barcelona that includes the town of Lleida.

Non-residents were told to leave and residents were advised to not travel between towns within Segrià.

Catalonia is one of the Spanish regions worst affected by coronavirus.

As of Friday, the region of 7.5 million people had recorded 72,860 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 12,586 deaths, accoding to an official news agency.

A field hospital has been erected in Lleida





The lockdown will be enforced using police checkpoints

Sara Canals, a journalist in the region, told the BBC: “Some may consider [this] maybe too drastic, but there’s a willingness here to discover a right balance between reopening the economy but also to make certain safety.”