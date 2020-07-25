Coronavirus: Spain drives fears of European ‘second wave’

Image copyright

A couple commemorate the Sant Jordi (St George) events in Barcelona in the middle of coronavirus.





A spike in coronavirus cases in Spain has actually triggered brand-new procedures in the middle of fears of a more extensive “second wave”.

Catalonia has actually closed its night life for 2 weeks however cities outside the north-eastern area are likewise seeing a rise.

France, which has actually seen an increase too, has actually provided a travel caution and Norway is quarantining arrivals from Spain.

Germany has actually likewise struck a two-month high up on brand-new infections, as countries grapple in between fending off fresh break outs and resuming economies.

The European increases are echoed in far larger boosts throughout the rest of the world, with record everyday new-infection figures of around 280,000 in both of the previous 2 days.

“While no country is unaffected, this rise is driven by high transmission in large and populous countries in the Americas and South Asia,” the World Health Organization (WHO) stated in a declaration on Saturday.

There have actually been more than 15.7 million cases worldwide and more than 640,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

What is taking place in Spain?

Barely a month after Spain ended its state of emergency situation, cities consisting of Barcelona, Zaragoza and the capital Madrid have actually seen a rise in brand-new infections, triggering the federal government to caution that a 2nd wave might be impending.

The federal government of Catalonia now states all bars and late-night bars in the area are to close for the next 2 weeks.

The Spanish health ministry reported more than 900 brand-new cases of the infection on Friday.

The BBC’s Guy Hedgecoe in Madrid states contagion amongst youths is a specific concern, as they have actually been collecting in great deals in cities in the evening.

Epidemiologist Dr Daniel Lopez-Acuna informed the BBC the typical age of cases might increase “because the transmission is going from the youngsters to the rest of the household, and certainly the elderly”.

France has actually alerted its people not to take a trip to Catalonia while Norway has stated it will begin quarantining individuals showing up from Spain.

Belgium has actually prohibited travel to Huesca and Lleida, with suggestions versus travel to a number of other locations in Spain.

Are other European countries worried at the spikes?

Most are seeing boosts and break outs however wish to keep economies operating and hope any 2nd wave will be regionally restricted.

Belgium has actually decreased its resuming in the middle of a sharp increase in cases.

Italy is separating arrivals from Romania and Bulgaria for 2 weeks after a number of imported cases.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex states individuals showing up from 16 nations where the infection is commonly flowing will go through on-the-spot coronavirus tests.

France’s health ministry stated there were now more than 1,000 brand-new cases every day in health centers.

Germany has stated it might present obligatory screening for holidaymakers returning from high-risk locations after infections struck a two-month high.