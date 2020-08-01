Coronavirus: South Korean Shincheonji sect leader arrested

Image copyright

South Korea has arrested the leader of a spiritual sect connected to the nation’s biggest coronavirus break out.

Lee Man- hee, 88, heads the Shincheonji Church ofJesus More than 5,000 of its members ended up being contaminated, comprising 36% of all Covid-19 cases in the nation.

The authorities implicate him of concealing info about the group’s members and events from contact tracers.

The church states Mr Lee was worried for his members’ personal privacy, however never ever concealed info from the authorities.

South Korea presently has 14,336 coronavirus cases, and 300 deaths.

Mr Lee was arrested early on Saturday, following an examination. A judge stated there were indications that proof associated to the case was being damaged.

Mr Lee is likewise implicated of embezzling 5.6 bn won ($ 4.7 m; ₤ 3.6 m) and holding unapproved spiritual occasions.

In a declaration, the Shincheonji Church stated Mr Lee had actually been worried about “excessive requests” for individual information of members, however never ever tried to block the examination.

“The court’s issuance of an arrest warrant doesn’t mean a guilty verdict,” it included. “All possible efforts will be made to unveil the truth in the upcoming court trials.”

Who is Lee Man- hee?

Lee Man- hee states he is the version of Jesus Christ’s 2nd coming, and determines as “the promised pastor” pointed out in the Bible.

He established the Shincheonji Church in1984 In Korean, Shincheonji implies”new heaven and earth”

The group, which has 230,000 members, is thought about a cult by numerous. Mr Lee’s fans think he will take 144,000 individuals to paradise with him.

The church states it has more than 20,000 fans beyond South Korea consisting of in China, Japan and locations of SoutheastAsia

The group is understood for loading its fans securely together throughout services. Glasses, pendants and earrings are apparently prohibited from services.

Members of the fringe Christian group are thought to have actually contaminated one another and after that circumnavigated the nation, obviously unnoticed, in February.

In March, Mr Lee apologised for the infection’s spread.

“Although it was not intentional, many people have been infected,” he stated at the time. “We put our utmost efforts, but were unable to prevent it all.”