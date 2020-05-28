Coronavirus: South Korea set to bring back lockdown restrictions after sharp increase in new cases

South Korea has reported its greatest soar in the variety of coronavirus infections in greater than 50 days, prompting the federal government to reinstate social distancing restrictions in sure areas for 2 weeks.

On Thursday, 79 new cases had been reported of which 67 had been from the Seoul metropolitan space, mentioned the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

A new cluster of infections emerged at a logistics centre in Bucheon-si, in the Gyeonggu Province, on 12 May. 46 new cases linked to the Coupang logistics centre had been amongst these confirmed on Thursday, bringing the entire to 82.





Health Minister Park Neung-hoo introduced on Thursday that strict social distancing guidelines have been reimposed in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province till 14 June to include any additional unfold of Covid-19.

It comes lower than a month for the reason that nationwide lockdown ended on 6 May. South Korea has since lifted some restrictions steadily, however a resurgence of the virus might threaten to put extra areas back underneath lockdown.

According to the Korea Herald, nightclubs, locations of worship, museums, theatres and parks in the affected areas will stay closed for the subsequent two weeks, and firms are inspired to enable telecommuting and versatile work schedules for workers.

Tuition centres and Internet gaming cafes frequented by youngsters and younger adults have additionally been urged to shut, as the federal government goals to enable college students to return to college as quickly as potential.

The Education Ministry on Wednesday mentioned class openings had been delayed at 561 colleges nationwide due to fears concerning the virus.

Testing on greater than 4,000 employees and guests to the Coupang logistics centre continued on Thursday. KCDC deputy director Kwon Jun-wook mentioned individuals on the facility had been believed to haven’t adopted social distancing and protecting measures correctly, together with carrying a masks.





KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong famous growing difficulties in monitoring transmissions of the virus as public exercise elevated.

“We will do our best to trace contacts and implement preventive measures, but there’s a limit to such efforts,” she mentioned.

“There’s a need to maximise social distancing in areas where the virus is circulating, to force people to avoid public facilities and other crowded spaces.”

The KCDC additionally announced it was “conducting mass testing of persons who visited public venues and events visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases” in an effort to cease the unfold as early as potential.





South Korea acquired excessive reward for its widespread testing and intensive contact tracing efforts that enabled the nation to keep away from a prolonged lockdown related to these seen in different international locations.

But with cases rising for the third day in a row, well being officers are calling for different main metropolitan areas to return to stricter social distancing measures.

On-site inspections of logistics centres throughout the nation can even be carried out to develop higher insurance policies for stopping outbreaks at such amenities.

Additional reporting by businesses