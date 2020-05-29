Coronavirus: South Korea closes schools again after biggest spike in weeks

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption The BBC’s Laura Bicker visited a college earlier than the most recent spherical of closures

More than 200 schools in South Korea have been compelled to shut simply days after they re-opened, resulting from a brand new spike in virus circumstances.

Thousands of scholars had earlier on Wednesday returned to highschool because the nation started easing virus restrictions.

But only a day later, 79 new circumstances had been recorded, the best each day determine in two months.

Most of those circumstances have been linked to a distribution centre exterior Seoul.

The warehouse, in town of Bucheon, is run by the nation’s biggest e-commerce agency Coupang, and officers have stated the ability was not strictly complying with an infection management measures. Health officers even found traces of Covid-19 on staff’ sneakers and garments.

It’s attainable that South Korea will proceed to see an increase in circumstances because it continues to check 1000’s of workers from the centre.

Some 58 new circumstances had been recorded on Friday, bringing the entire variety of circumstances nationwide to 11,402.

A ‘hotbed for the virus’

A complete of 251 schools in Bucheon have now been compelled to shut. A report by the Korea Times, quoting the Ministry of Education, says an additional 117 schools in the capital Seoul have additionally postponed their re-opening.

One pupil in Seoul, whose mom labored on the Coupang warehouse, had been discovered to have the virus.

Public parks and museums throughout Seoul and its surrounding cities have now been closed, companies are being urged to encourage extra versatile working, and individuals are as soon as again being requested to keep away from mass gatherings.

South Korea endured one of many worst outbreaks of the virus earlier this 12 months, however had appeared to have introduced it underneath management, thanks to an intensive “trace, test and treat” programme.

Recent weeks, nonetheless, have seen new clusters emerge, together with one linked to a person who visited 5 nightclubs and bars in Seoul’s nightlife district of Itaewon earlier this month.

According to Yonhap News, some 266 circumstances have been traced to the Itaewon cluster.