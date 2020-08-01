Coronavirus: South Africa virus cases pass half million mark

Media playback is unsupported on your device Coronavirus in South Africa: A day in the life of a contact tracer

More than half million coronavirus have been confirmed in South Africa, according to the country’s health minister.

Zwelini Mkhize announced 10,107 new cases on Saturday, bringing the tally to 503,290, along with 8,153 deaths.

South Africa is the hardest-hit country on the continent and accounts for half of all reported infections in Africa.

It also has the fifth-highest number of cases in the world after the US, Brazil, Russia and India.

Researchers have said the true number of deaths in the country may be far higher.

Health authorities have said the rate of infection is increasing rapidly, with cases currently concentrated around the capital, Pretoria.

South Africa’s outbreak: Eight lessons for the rest of the continent

More than a third of all infections have been reported in Gauteng – South Africa’s financial hub, and a province that has quickly become the epicentre of the national outbreak.

Infections are not expected to peak for another month.

South Africa imposed a strict lockdown in April and May that slowed the spread of the coronavirus.