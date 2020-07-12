Coronavirus: South Africa bans alcohol sales again to combat Covid-19

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



This may be the second ban on alcohol sales since South Africa’s outbreak began





South Africa has introduced new restrictions, including still another ban on alcohol sales, to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

A night-time curfew may also be in place from Monday, and the wearing of masks outdoors is currently compulsory.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the alcohol ban – South Africa’s 2nd this year – would simply take pressure off the national healthcare system.

It comes as total infections exceed a quarter of a million.

Deaths caused by coronavirus also have risen to more than 4,000, and government projections estimate this may rise to 50,000 by the finish of the season.

How fast is coronavirus spreading in Africa?

South Africa remains the hardest-hit country on the continent, and early in the day this week recorded its highest-ever single-day increase in cases. Nearly half them were in Gauteng, a province that’s end up being the outbreak epicentre.

In a public address, Mr Ramaphosa acknowledged “most” people had taken action to assist in preventing the spread, but that he said there have been still some who acted “without any responsibility to respect and protect each other”.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa was facing a storm





“There are a number of people who have taken to organising parties, who have drinking sprees, and some who walk around crowded spaces without wearing masks,” said the president.

Mr Ramaphosa said the new measures were being introduced to help the nation to weather the storm of coronavirus, and circumstances of emergency would be extended until 15 August. The night-time ban would be set up from 21:00 to 04:00.

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption South Africa’s province Gauteng is just about the epicentre of coronavirus cases in the nation.

The government has also made 28,000 hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients. But President Ramaphosa said the country still faced a “serious” shortage in excess of 12,000 healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors and physiotherapists.

The alcohol ban comes just weeks after another three-month ban was lifted in a effort to prevent drunken fighting, cut domestic violence and eradicate weekend binge-drinking prevalent across South Africa.

Doctors and police say the previous ban contributed to a sharp drop in emergency admissions to hospital. But the country’s brewers and wine makers complained they were being driven out of business.