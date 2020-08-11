Coronavirus: Six Hull FC players and two staff members test positive for Covid-19 | Rugby League News







Six Hull FC players and two members of the Super League club’s training staff have actually evaluated positive for coronavirus.

They were notified of their positive tests by Public Health England on Tuesday night, as were Salford Red Devils, who beat Hull last Sunday.

Both groups have actually cancelled their set up training sessions for Wednesday.

Five Hull FC players who were associated with the 54-18 defeat to Salford evaluated positive, in addition to a sixth who was not in their matchday 17 – while a 6th member of Sunday’s playing team is having a retest after an undetermined outcome.