Coronavirus: Single mother left worse off by universal credit increase launches legal challenge over ‘perverse’ benefit rules

A single mother of 4 kids has actually released a legal instance versus the federal government after the advantages cap implied the universal credit (UC) increase presented to assist family members throughout the coronavirus pandemic left her worse off.

The mother, that has actually picked to continue to be confidential, was left ₤123 expense contrasted to prior to the dilemma after the chancellor boosting UC settlements by concerning ₤90 a month.

Rishi Sunak introduced actions in March to enhance the UC allocation with the goal helpful individuals that were having a hard time throughout the Covid-19 episode, which has left countless individuals incapable to function.





However, the mother saw her family members’s regular monthly UC repayment autumn from ₤ 1,39792 to ₤ 1,275 as the increase took her family revenue past the benefit cap limit.

She has actually currently contacted Therese Coffey, the job and also pension plans assistant, with a pre-action procedure letter, making her instance for judicial evaluation.

The lady’s lawyers, Leigh Day, stated the “perverse” modification in settlements took place since the advantages cap was still being “stringently applied” throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and also the UC increase had actually placed her consolidated well-being settlements over the ₤20,000 limitation.

They included that she had actually likewise been struck by the Department for Work and also Pensions’ (DWP) choice not to put on hold development repayment reductions – which had actually increased as a result of the Covid-19 UC increase.

The consolidated impact of the benefit cap and also the development repayment reduction was that her UC regular monthly repayment had actually been minimized by ₤12296

The mother stated: “The modifications to advantages in the pandemic have left me worse off when actually they were expected to assist me throughout this tough time, exactly how can that be right?

“The development repayment reductions are being made since I succumbed to fraudulence when a person took my identification and also asserted UC in my name in 2014.

“The loan that was applied for in my name is being treated as an advance payment and I am having to pay it back even though I never requested it and never saw any of the money. Now my children and I are suffering.”

The lady, that resides in a little two-bedroom home with her kids matured 11, 6, 3 and also one, stated she was likewise dealing with “extra costs” as a result of 2 older kids not presently going to institution.

Carolin Ott, among the lawyers that is standing for the mother, stated the activities of DWP were “absurd”.

“Our client argues this is unlawful as it is irrational and discriminatory,” Ms Ott stated.

“The benefit cap is a measure intended to encourage benefit claimants into work but it is absurd for it to deprive individuals of much needed support during a time when it is entirely unrealistic for them to enter into employment.”

Leigh Day has actually contacted Ms Coffey to clarify the federal government’s choice to preserve the benefit cap and also development repayment reductions.





A representative for DWP stated the division was doing “whatever it takes to ensure people are supported” throughout the pandemic.

“Universal credit adapts to your personal circumstances and the vast majority of claimants are better off on it,” the agent stated.

“We estimate that 2.5 million households receiving universal credit will benefit straight away from the increase in the standard allowance.”

They included: “We have actually likewise taken actions to assist reduce the worry of financial obligation payments consisting of decreasing the optimum reduction from 40 percent to 30 percent of a plaintiff’s conventional allocation.”