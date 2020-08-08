Coronavirus severely restricts Antarctic science



Major science jobs in the deep interior and other remote locations will be held off by a year.





The British Antarctic Survey is downsizing its research study in the polar south since of coronavirus.

Only vital groups will head back to the continent as it emerges from winter season and essentially all science in the deep field has actually been held off for a year.

This consists of all deal with the big, and quickly melting, Thwaites Glacier, which has actually been the focus of a significant joint research study with the Americans.

BACHELOR’S DEGREE states it does not have the capability to deal with individuals if they get ill.

And in assessment with worldwide partners this previous week, really rigorous treatments will now be put in location to keep the infection out of Antarctica.

“No nation has the medical facilities to deal with people who are seriously ill,” described BAS director Prof Dame Jane Francis.

“Everybody is taking very strong precautionary measures to make sure that any activity in Antarctica this year is as safe as possible,” she informed BBC News.