Coronavirus: Serie A set August 20 finish date and September 1 start for new season | Football News







The present Serie A marketing campaign might be accomplished by August 20 to permit a new season to start on September 1, Italian soccer chiefs agreed at a gathering on Wednesday.

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina, Lega Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino and main Serie A representatives convened a Federal Council assembly on Wednesday to debate over a revised timetable to be adopted by soccer golf equipment.

The Council agreed that the present Serie A, Serie B and Serie C seasons might be allowed to be accomplished however not later than August 20, to present house for the Coppa Italia match to be accomplished by the tip of August.

It will imply the 2020/21 season will get underway on September 1, with August 31 being pinpointed because the deadline day for soccer transfers throughout the nation.

Should the Serie A season be halted once more, the Federation will search a new format to find out the ultimate standings, together with brief play-off rounds to ascertain league champions, European locations and relegation.

“The Italian Football Federation has expressed its willingness to restart and complete its national professional competitions, marking August 20 as the deadline for Serie A, B and C to close their competitions,” a FIGC assertion learn on Wednesday.

“Ahead of the restart of sporting exercise, it is going to be the Federal Council’s competence to find out the standards whereby competitions might be finalised.

“Finally, as a result of what has been sanctioned, the 2020/21 sporting season will start on September 1.”

The Federation has additionally determined to curtail the newbie season in Italy, with all leagues beneath third-tier Serie C being drawn to a detailed, and a call on the sporting outcomes of these leagues might be debated at an extra assembly later in May.

Italian sports activities minister Vincenzo Spadafora has referred to as a crunch assembly for May 28 during which authorities and league chiefs will determine whether or not Serie A might be allowed to restart or not.

“May 28 is the day when we will know if the league will resume,” he advised Italian state broadcaster Rai on Tuesday,

Serie A groups are set to restart group coaching classes after having been given the inexperienced gentle from the Italian authorities and the league continues to be concentrating on a restart on June 13, pending approval from Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.