Coronavirus: Serie A restart given quarantine boost as restrictions eased | Football News





Serie A is likely to return on June 20 as Torino face Parma

Serie A’s hopes of successfully completing their season has received a boost following the Italian government relaxed some medical directions.

Following an appeal by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to the scientific-technical committee (CTS), it has now scrapped the protocol whereby an entire team would have to enter a two-week quarantine period should a player test positive for coronavirus.

According to Sky in Italy, should a Serie A player or employee return a confident test, they are going to now go in to individual quarantine with the rest of the squad placed into four-day isolation.

They will then be tested twice in four days and, should all players and club staff return a poor test, the team will undoubtedly be cleared to keep their Serie A games.

0:41 Valentina Fass reports on plans for the resumption of the Serie A season on June 20, three days following the Premier League is due to restart. Valentina Fass reports on plans for the resumption of the Serie A season on June 20, three days following the Premier League is due to restart.

The issue had previously been a big sticking point because the league was given the green light to restart on May 28, running the serious risk of the entire season grinding to a halt for just one positive test.

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina previously said had the rule not been relaxed, it could have been difficult to complete the present Serie A season.

Serie A clubs, the players’ association and coaches’ association all urged the Italian authorities to follow the model utilized in Germany, Spain and England among others.

And with the pandemic curve dropping considerably in recent weeks and the entire country stepping into Phase Three of the response, the CTS finally accepted it might loosen the restrictions.

1:14 Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is getting excited about seeing his old Arsenal team come back to Premier League action the following month, with Serie A set to follow immediately after. Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is looking forward to seeing his old Arsenal team return to Premier League action next month, with Serie A set to check out soon after.

Sky in Italy are also reporting Italian clubs will hold a minute’s silence to keep in mind all the COVID-19 victims of the past few months ahead of Serie A, B, C and Coppa Italia games.

Italy currently has only 30,000 active coronavirus cases through the country and contains relaxed the majority of its lockdown measures given that they were introduced in late February.

Juventus undertake AC Milan in the next leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final clash on Friday night within an empty Allianz Stadium, while Torino vs Parma would be the first Serie A game to take place if the season resumes on June 20.