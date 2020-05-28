Coronavirus Scotland: Two households can meet outside as of tomorrow, Sturgeon announces

People from totally different households in Scotland will be capable to meet at a distance in a backyard or a park from tomorrow, Nicola Sturgeon has mentioned.

The first minister urged Scots to meet up in teams no bigger than eight individuals and to apply social distancing once they see others, avoiding shut contact, sharing meals and going inside different individuals’s homes.

The transfer comes at odds with the recommendation of the UK authorities for England, the place persons are nonetheless suggested in opposition to visiting family and friends.

More follows…