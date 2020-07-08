Coronavirus Scotland: 14-day quarantine for visitors from Spain

Britons can go 73 destinations – including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, New Zealand, Malta and Barbados – with no mandatory quarantine upon returning to England from July 10.

The government’s official web site does not instantly specify if the countries on the list will reciprocate the quarantine-free arrangements.

It as an alternative urges travellers to check the person rules for arrivals for their destination as measures will differ from country to country with some enacting a ban on arrivals from Britain all together.

Here is just a breakdown of holiday destinations and what rules they have in position for arrivals from great britain…

Andorra: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Antigua and Barbuda: Travellers without dual-nationality and who’ve a particular travel history will never be allowed to enter

Aruba: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain

Australia: UK arrivals must quarantine for 14 days

Austria: UK arrivals must quarantine for 14 days unless a test proves they truly are negative

Bahamas: Arrivals must be in a position to show they will have tested negative for coronavirus or they’re not going to be able to enter

Barbados: Arrivals from Britain must remain quarantined while they await coronavirus test results (a test is compulsory)

Belgium: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba: Borders are shut meaning no-one can enter the country

Croatia: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain

Curaçao: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Cyprus: A ban is in place on anyone who has travelled to great britain in the last 14 days

Czech Republic: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain

Denmark: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain

Dominica: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Faroe Islands: Anyone arriving from great britain will be given a Covid-19 test once they arrive

Fiji: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Finland: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Guadeloupe: Arrivals will be screened and may need certainly to quarantine

Hong Kong: Arrivals from Britain could be designed to quarantine for 14-days

Hungary: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Iceland: Arrivals can choose to be tested – that they must pay for – or self-isolate for 14 days. Children do not need to do either

Italy: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain

Jamaica: All arrivals are tested for coronavirus. Those with very good results will be isolated

Japan: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Liechtenstein: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain

Lithuania: Arrivals from Britain must quarantine for 14 days

Luxembourg: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Macau: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Malta: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Mauritius: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Monaco: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Netherlands: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

New Caledonia: Travel certificate must certanly be completed – limited flights

New Zealand: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Norway: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain

Poland: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain

San Marino: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain

Seychelles: No commercial flights

South Korea: Arrivals must be tested and quarantine for 14 days

St Barthélemy: Travel certificate

St Kitts and Nevis: Borders are closed

St Lucia: Borders are closed

St Pierre & Miquelon: Travel certificate

Spain: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain

Taiwan: Arrivals from Britain must quarantine for 14 days

Trinidad and Tobago: Borders are closed

Turkey: Arrivals from Britain will undoubtedly be tested once they land

Vatican city: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain

Vietnam: Arrivals from Britain must quarantine for 14 days at least