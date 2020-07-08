Coronavirus Scotland: 14-day quarantine for visitors from Spain

Britons can go 73 destinations – including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, New Zealand, Malta and Barbados – with no mandatory quarantine upon returning to England from July 10.
The government’s official web site does not instantly specify if the countries on the list will reciprocate the quarantine-free arrangements.
It as an alternative urges travellers to check the person rules for arrivals for their destination as measures will differ from country to country with some enacting a ban on arrivals from Britain all together.
Here is just a breakdown of holiday destinations and what rules they have in position for arrivals from great britain…
Andorra: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Antigua and Barbuda: Travellers without dual-nationality and who’ve a particular travel history will never be allowed to enter
Aruba: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain
Australia: UK arrivals must quarantine for 14 days
Austria: UK arrivals must quarantine for 14 days unless a test proves they truly are negative
Bahamas: Arrivals must be in a position to show they will have tested negative for coronavirus or they’re not going to be able to enter
Barbados: Arrivals from Britain must remain quarantined while they await coronavirus test results (a test is compulsory)
Belgium: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba: Borders are shut meaning no-one can enter the country
Croatia: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain
Curaçao: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Cyprus: A ban is in place on anyone who has travelled to great britain in the last 14 days
Czech Republic: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain
Denmark: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain
Dominica: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Faroe Islands: Anyone arriving from great britain will be given a Covid-19 test once they arrive
Fiji: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Finland: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Guadeloupe: Arrivals will be screened and may need certainly to quarantine
Hong Kong: Arrivals from Britain could be designed to quarantine for 14-days
Hungary: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Iceland: Arrivals can choose to be tested – that they must pay for – or self-isolate for 14 days. Children do not need to do either
Italy: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain
Jamaica: All arrivals are tested for coronavirus. Those with very good results will be isolated
Japan: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Liechtenstein: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain
Lithuania: Arrivals from Britain must quarantine for 14 days
Luxembourg: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Macau: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Malta: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Mauritius: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Monaco: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Netherlands: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
New Caledonia: Travel certificate must certanly be completed – limited flights
New Zealand: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Norway: No entry at all for arrivals from Britain
Poland: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain
San Marino: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain
Seychelles: No commercial flights
South Korea: Arrivals must be tested and quarantine for 14 days
St Barthélemy: Travel certificate
St Kitts and Nevis: Borders are closed
St Lucia: Borders are closed
St Pierre & Miquelon: Travel certificate
Spain: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain
Taiwan: Arrivals from Britain must quarantine for 14 days
Trinidad and Tobago: Borders are closed
Turkey: Arrivals from Britain will undoubtedly be tested once they land
Vatican city: Quarantine-free travel for arrivals from Britain
Vietnam: Arrivals from Britain must quarantine for 14 days at least