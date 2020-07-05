Coronavirus scare in Western Australia as six travellers returning from Dubai test positive

Six those who returned to Western Australia on a flight from Dubai have tested positive to coronavirus, with authorities examining their contact with other passengers.

The passengers, four women and two men aged between 40 and 64, arrived in Perth on Wednesday and returned positive test results two days later.

They are in hotel quarantine, combined with the other passengers from the flight.

Pictured: Emirates Airbus landing at Perth Airport in January. All six new coronavirus cases flew in on Emirates flight EK420 on Wednesday

The WA Department of Health says it really is interviewing all passengers from Emirates flight EK420 to ascertain whether there is any close contact with those that tested positive.

Those in rows 26 to 31 are thought to have been in close contact with the six flyers with the herpes virus, the West Australian reported.

Flight details, such as the rows the passengers were sitting in, have been uploaded to the HealthyWA internet site.

The WA Health Department is interviewing all passengers from the flight, and considers those in rows 26 to 31 to possess been in ‘close contact’ with the infected passengers. Picture: stock photo of coronavirus testing

Pictured: Passengers arriving at Perth International Airport in February. The six new international arrivals with coronavirus bump the state’s tally around 618 which nine are active

All of the new cases are from the Perth metropolitan area.

West Australia has so far had 618 cases in total of which nine are now active.

The news comes one day following the $11 million Royal Perth Show 2020 was given the go-ahead.

Perth Now reports that year’s show will give attention to industry sectors affected by the pandemic including tourism, small company, arts and entertainment and non-profit organisations.

Government funding support will provide a 25 percent reduction in ticket charges for family and adult entry to encourage attendance.