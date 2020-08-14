Coronavirus scammers have stolen over $100 million. These are the schemes Americans were most likely to fall for

They state that crisis types chance. Well, scammers definitely got the memo.

Americans have lost more than $100 million to scams linked to COVID-19, the Federal Trade Commission revealed today, with more than 160,000 scams reports submitted with authorities over whatever from stolen stimulus checks to bogus task deals and home loan rip-offs.

Personal financing site The Ascent parsed through the FTC’s numbers to file the different kinds of scams that have pestered Americans throughout the coronavirus pandemic. It discovered that call were the most typically reported technique released by scammers, with almost 9,700 cases that led to almost $15 million in losses since August 10. However, email-related scams led to the biggest losses, with more than 8,400 reported cases that cost Americans approximately $18 million.

Online shopping deals have been the most typical source of scams reports– with more than 24,400 circumstances reported, typically including bogus services and products, that have expense customers more than $14 million. Yet travel-related schemes have triggered substantially more damage, with more than $35 million lost through almost 18,700 reported circumstances of scams, typically including trip-related refunds and cancellations.

