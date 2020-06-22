Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrims for Hajj

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Muslims from around the world perform Hajj each year in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has banned international visitors from making the Islamic pilgrimage, or Hajj, this year in a bid to control coronavirus.

Only a really limited number of individuals currently surviving in the kingdom may take part, an announcement on state media says.

An estimated two million people would otherwise have visited Mecca and Medina this summer for the annual gathering.

There had been fears the Hajj might be cancelled altogether.

In normal times the pilgrimage is one of the most crucial moments in the Muslim religious calendar. But only citizens from countries around the globe who are already resident in Saudi Arabia will be permitted to attend this season.

Socially distanced worshippers praying in Mecca in April





The authorities say here is the only way they will be in a position to make plans for social distancing which will keep people safe.

Saudi Arabia has recorded 161,005 cases of illness and 1,307 deaths. It only lifted a nationwide lockdown at the weekend.

What is the Hajj?

Making the pilgrimage at least one time is one of the Five Pillars of Islam – the five obligations that each Muslim, who’s in health and can afford it, must satisfy so that you can live a great and responsible life, in accordance with Islam.

Pilgrims gather in Mecca to stand ahead of the structure called the Kaaba, praising Allah (God) together.

They perform other acts of worship too, renewing their sense of purpose in the world.