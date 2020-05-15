Coronavirus: Salary cap proposals to be sent to League One and League Two clubs by Monday

Salary cap proposals will be sent to clubs in League One and Two no later than Monday, it’s understood.

Clubs within the English Football League are a £200m monetary gap by the top of September as a consequence of the suspension of the league due to the coronavirus pandemic, in accordance to the competitors’s chairman Rick Parry.

Moves to implement price controls have been led by a working group, and PA understands the group is about to distribute proposals to clubs over what the caps ought to be.





Parry advised the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee final week {that a} wage cap and different price management measures had been “absolutely essential”.

“There is a lot of debate going on about that at the moment. We have an imbalance in the distribution, we have the parachute payments which cause immense stress within the Championship so yes I do think the distribution model is a problem. Any model where wages are 106 per cent of turnover is ridiculous,” he mentioned.

Dale Vince, the chairman of League Two aspect Forest Green, is in favour of the introduction of a cap and talked about mounted quantities of £3.6million for League One clubs and £2m for groups in League Two when talking to PA final month.

He mentioned: “We can all see the issues yearly, there are a few clubs that almost make it to the top of the season – or don’t – and go into administration.

“A participant wage cap would be a manner to management that. The sum of money that will get spent by some clubs would then relieve the strain on different clubs to match it – it turns into an arms race.

“You get the odd individual who just operates on the very edge of insolvency and legality. With a wage cap, people like that would be more constrained and less able to do real harm.”

Vince mentioned on the time that he hoped a cap may be agreed to come into impact for the 2020-21 season.

“It’s something that can be agreed now. We’ve got this downtime to work on the details, and put it in place ready (for the new season).” PA