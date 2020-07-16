Coronavirus: Russian hackers target Covid-19 vaccine research

Image copyright

Russian hackers are targeting organisations wanting to develop a coronavirus vaccine, several national security services has warned.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said the hackers “almost certainly” operated as “part of Russian intelligence services”.

It said the group used malware to steal information relating to Covid-19 vaccine development.

NCSC director of operations Paul Chichester said it absolutely was “despicable”.

The warning was published with a group of security services:

the UK’s NCSC

the Canadian Communication Security Establishment (CSE)

the United States Department for Homeland Security (DHS) Cyber-security Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

and the US National Security Agency (NSA)

The hackers are part of friends called APT29, also known as “the Dukes” or “Cozy Bear”.

They exploited software flaws to get use of vulnerable pcs, and used malware called WellMess and WellMail.

They also tricked individuals in to handing over login credentials with spear-phishing attacks.

emails are created to trick the recipient in to handing over their personal information Spear phishing is a targeted and personalised form of the attack, made to trick a certain individual. Often the email generally seems to come from a dependable contact, and might include some personal information to really make the message seem more convincing

“Throughout 2020, APT29 has targeted various organisations involved in Covid-19 vaccine development in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, highly likely with the intention of stealing information and intellectual property relating to the development and testing of Covid-19 vaccines,” the report said.

It didn’t specify whether any information had been stolen.