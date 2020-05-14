Coronavirus: Russia bans model of ventilators sent to US following fires in two hospitals

Russian authorities have banned a particular model of ventilators from use in their hospitals following two lethal fires, in accordance to studies.

Aventa-M branded machines are mentioned to have been preliminarily linked to the blazes, according to a report by CBS News. The fires brought about the loss of life of six sufferers,

Moscow reportedly sent a quantity of the identical model ventilators to the US as half of an gear reduction package deal in early April, that are mentioned to have not been used.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

The first fireplace broke out in the Spasokukotsky Hospital on Saturday in Moscow inflicting the loss of life of one Covid-19 affected person whereas a second fireplace occurred on Tuesday at St George’s Hospital in St Petersburg killing 5 different sufferers on ventilators.

Read extra

Russia’s well being watchdog, Rossdravnadzor, has reportedly ordered a ban on utilizing any of Aventa-M produced since 1 April, in accordance to CBS News.

The machines had been mentioned to have been sent to New York and New Jersey however had been by no means used, in accordance to the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The ventilators “have not been deployed to hospitals,” FEMA spokeswoman Janet Montesi mentioned in a press release.





“Out of an abundance of caution, the states are returning the ventilators to FEMA,” she mentioned.

While the fires are informally thought to have been linked to the ventilators the incidents nonetheless stay below investigation.

Officials have additionally mentioned the trigger of the sufferers’ deaths at St George’s Hospital is but to be formally verified, in accordance to the report.

Russian well being officers had introduced on Tuesday an investigation into the security of ventilators on the two hospitals.

The nation’s healthcare system is struggling to deal with the quantity of coronavirus sufferers being admitted to its hospitals. As of Tuesday, Russia was reported to have exceeded 232,000 confirmed infections.

Additional reporting by companies.