Coronavirus: Rocky path ahead for European Commission

This unprecedented cash elevating effort is a few collective duty as President Ursula von der Leyen sees it.

She said that it was “high time to take the right decision because the cost of not investing in the crisis, will come back manifold in future.”

But her pitch was simply the beginning of what is going to take an enormous effort by the Commission to get all member states on aspect, particularly because the Commission needs this agreed by leaders on the subsequent EU summit in three weeks time.

After a spherical robin of calls to European diplomats this afternoon, I obtained a transparent sense that there is not but an total majority in favour.

Southern Mediterranean international locations resembling Portugal, Spain, Greece and Italy have all indicated preliminary help. One Italian diplomat advised me that if the proposal was agreed, Italy could also be eligible for grants accounting for as much as 5% of the nation’s GDP, to kickstart their submit pandemic economic system.

There are many international locations, together with Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Lithuania that will not commit both manner, till they’ve learn the small print of the plans. “With these things, the devil is often in the detail, so this will take several days of legal analysis”, one Bulgarian official advised me.

There is nicely publicised opposition from the self proclaimed ‘frugal 4’ consisting of Austria, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. An Austrian diplomat advised me that it was “encouraging to hear that 250 billion euros would be raised through loans” however urged that the 500 billion euros in grants had been a “non starter” at this level.

Brexit seems to have introduced collectively this ‘thrifty’ alliance, which shaped in 2018. As nicely as requesting that loans are handed out as an alternative of grants, they don’t wish to enhance the scale of their finances contributions, so as to fill the hole left behind by the UK’s exit.

The feeling right here in Brussels is that it’s going to have to be a nose to nose assembly between leaders to forge a compromise, as a result of video-conferencing is a poor substitute for fiscal diplomacy. And that’s not more likely to occur till inner borders are reopened someday over the summer season.