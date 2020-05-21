Coronavirus: Robot Dog on Park Patrol in Singapore

A yellow robotic canine referred to as Spot which discovered fame on-line for dancing to hit track “Uptown Funk” has been deployed to patrol a Singapore park and guarantee individuals observe social distancing.

The hi-tech hound is remote-controlled and may clamber simply over all varieties of terrain, which its creators say means it could possibly go the place wheeled robots can’t.

As it trots by way of the park, Spot — who has the identical title as the favored fictional pet — makes use of cameras to estimate the variety of guests.

And the robotic blasts out a message to make sure joggers and walkers maintain their distance to restrict the unfold of the coronavirus: “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one metre apart. Thank you.”

Spot, which is being trialled over a three-kilometre (1.eight mile) stretch of the park, additionally has sensors to make sure it doesn’t stumble upon individuals.

Developed by US firm Boston Dynamics, Spot is greatest recognized for a video the place the robotic confirmed off its strikes by bopping to Mark Ronson hit “Uptown Funk” — and which has been seen over 6.eight million occasions on YouTube.

On a latest outing, curious onlookers stopped to look at Spot because the four-legged invention handed by and snap photos on their telephones.

Gu Feng Min, a customer from China out for a stroll, mentioned the robotic was “cute” and helpful as a method to “determine how crowded the place is”.

Others had misgivings, nonetheless.

“I think it’s really going to be chilling in a way — something is looking around and I’m not sure how it’s going to react to me when I go near it,” native resident Simon Neo advised AFP.

Singapore authorities have performed down privateness issues, saying Spot’s cameras can’t observe or recognise particular people and no private information will likely be collected.

The city-state has reported over 29,000 virus instances, largely amongst migrant employees dwelling in dormitories, and 22 deaths.