Coronavirus: RFU beginning to make plans for players to resume training | Rugby Union News





Premiership players akin to Maro Itoje of Saracens could also be cleared to return to training within the coming weeks

The Rugby Football Union says they are going to ‘contemplate plans’ for players within the Gallagher Premiership to start particular person training classes with social distancing in place.

But the RFU say there may be nonetheless ‘important work to do’ earlier than such a return may be sanctioned.

The RFU assertion was issued on Wednesday after a authorities doc was launched which featured steering designed to permit every sport to make a danger evaluation on when it’s secure for training to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Premiership Rugby has been suspended since March however it’s nonetheless hoped that the season may be accomplished

The RFU stated: “The announcement as we speak from DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport), that elite sports activities can restart is welcome and permits us to contemplate plans for a return to particular person training with social distancing in chosen efficiency training amenities throughout Premiership Rugby.

“While a lot has been finished in latest weeks to set up protocols round a secure return to training and in the end competitors, there may be nonetheless important work to do and discussions to be had with players and workers earlier than any type of training can resume.

“Their welfare will probably be on the coronary heart of our choices.

“This announcement relates only to the restarting of individual training with social distancing in Premiership Rugby.

“The RFU will proceed to work with authorities and different sporting our bodies to present steering on return to training locally sport, Greene King IPA Championship, Rugby Sevens and Tyrrells Premier 15s, forward of subsequent season.

“We will continue to keep everyone informed when RFU guidance is issued.”