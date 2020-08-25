Coronavirus restrictions ‘severely hampering’ South Asia flood relief



Millions have been affected by Monsoon floods in India, Bangladesh and Nepal





Anchal Kumari looked on helplessly at thousands of people displaced by floods around her village in the Madhubani district of Bihar state in northern India.

In normal times, Ms Kumari, a volunteer humanitarian worker associated with Oxfam, would be distributing relief materials to affected communities during disasters like this.

“But this time, we have no relief materials to distribute to people and I find it so frustrating,” the 20-year-old told the BBC.

“People are living miserable lives here and they ask me why they are not receiving any help, and I have no answer.”

Bihar is one of the worst-hit states in India during the ongoing Monsoon floods. The country has seen more than 850 people dead and tens of millions displaced across the country.

Monsoon rains last from June to September and they bring miseries for large number of people in South Asian countries every year. Many parts of India this month have seen excess…