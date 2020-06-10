Coronavirus: Restart tourism to beat virus, says United Nations

Image copyright

Getty Images

The UN secretary general says tourism could be used as a platform for overcoming the results of Covid-19.

“Tourism can promote solidarity and trust – crucial ingredients in advancing the global co-operation that is so urgently needed at this time,” Antonio Guterres said.

Previous research by the UN’s tourism arm implies that up to 120 million tourism jobs could be at an increased risk.

“Travel is down, fear is up, and the future is uncertain,” Mr Guterres said.

The UK and many the rest of the entire world, however, still have travel restrictions in position in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Travel restrictions

The sector as a whole has been defectively affected by the pandemic. It has left thousands of aircraft grounded as potential tourists have been forced to stay at home amid lockdown.

In a recent report, the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) found that “all destinations worldwide” still had some form of travel restrictions in position, although some were easing.

About 75% of the destinations had completely closed their borders to international tourism.

Image copyright

Getty Images

All those arriving in the united kingdom – including UK nationals – are in possession of to offer an address where they will self-isolate for 14 days.

Travellers can be fined £100 for failing to fill in a questionnaire with these details, but those arriving from the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man are exempt.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the two-week quarantine period would protect public health, since imported coronavirus cases ”pose a more significant threat”.

How air passengers can stay safe

Coronavirus came to UK ‘at least 1,300 times’

The government in addition has said it’s looking into ”international travel corridors” between the UK and countries with low infection rates and strong healthcare systems. It hopes this could steer clear of the need for quarantine for travellers between the two.

Portugal’s foreign minister told the BBC he hoped an agreement between the UK and Portugal could be secured by the conclusion of June.

Elsewhere in Europe, Greece says it’ll start reopening its airports to tourists from 29 countries from 15 June. This won’t include countries hit hardest by Covid-19: the UK, France, Spain and Italy.

Italy, meanwhile, plans to allow in tourists from EU countries from 3 June, when mandatory quarantine for visitors will undoubtedly be lifted.

Industry ‘restart’

In May, the UNWTO issued a set of guidelines how to restart the tourism industry amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They include introducing health checks where appropriate, such temperature scans at airports, along with increased cleaning and the provision of hand sanitiser or anti-bacterial wipes.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What will flying appear to be after lockdown?

Those measures were outlined since it warned that up to $1.2 trillion (£940.5bn) could possibly be lost in export revenues from tourism due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned that the trade, tourism, and hospitality sectors, which make up large elements of the UK’s service-based economy, have suffered because of lockdown restrictions introduced by the us government.

The UK is likely to be the hardest-hit by Covid-19 among major economies, the OECD said.

Britain’s economy is likely to slump by 11.5% in 2020, slightly outstripping falls in countries such as for example Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

The OECD described the impact of the pandemic as “dire” every-where.