Coronavirus: Researchers Eye Tech Wearables as Early Warning System

Can your Fitbit or Apple Watch detect a coronavirus infection prior to the onset of symptoms?

Researchers are increasingly looking at they and other such wearables as a possible early warning system for the lethal virus.

Last month, boffins at the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute said that they had created an electronic platform that may detect COVID-19 symptoms around three days before they show up utilizing the Oura ring, a wearable fitness and activity tracker.

An app developed by the researchers uses artificial intelligence to forecast the onset of COVID-19 related symptoms such as fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and fatigue, with over 90 per cent accuracy, according to the university.

The researchers said the system could possibly offer clues of infection in people maybe not yet showing symptoms — helping address one of the dilemmas in detection and containment of the deadly outbreak.

Separately, Scripps Research Institute has enrolled more than 30,000 people — and aims for much more — in an identical study looking to use wearables to find “presymptomatic” and asymptomatic people with COVID-19.

Scripps researchers had already previously demonstrated the value of wearables in predicting influenza in a report published in January in the British journal The Lancet.

Early indications suggest the devices “have the potential to identify people who are presymptomatic but still infectious,” said Jennifer Radin, a Scripps epidemiologist leading the investigation.

Volunteers being sought

Radin told an online conference discussing the research that wearables are detecting “subtle changes that indicate you are coming down with a viral illness” prior to the onset of symptoms.

Scripps researchers say they aspire to show that wearables data may be more reliable than temperature checks.

“Forty percent of people who come down with COVID don’t have a fever,” Radin said. “This is something that can be used to screen people that’s better than a temperature check.”

Resting heart rate, for example, is a good indicator because it is generally consistent before an infection, and will be accurately measured by most wearables.

“We see these changes (in heart rate) four days before someone starts to develop a fever,” Radin said.

Eric Topol, director of the Scripps institute, said the thought of using wearables is promising because “over 100 million Americans have a smart watch or fitness band” which can provide key data for researchers, but that getting good results “is contingent on getting large numbers” to opt into the studies.

California health tech startup Evidation meanwhile has begun a project to produce an earlier warning algorithm from wearables worn by 300 people at risky of contracting coronavirus, with funding from the US government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Luca Foschini, Evidation’s co-founder and chief data scientist, said the investigation aims “to more effectively identify when and where people may contract COVID-19, and can potentially enable real-time interventions to limit spread and monitor outcomes.”

A similar research effort is underway in Germany.

From recreation to medicine

The latest research highlights how some wearable devices — developed initially for fitness and recreation uses — might be adapted for important medical research.

Apple has begun studies on what its smartwatch can detect heart problems. And Fitbit has been dealing with some 500 different projects for research on cancer, diabetes, respiratory, and other health problems.

Scientists say wearables can offer data on body temperature, heart and respiratory rates, sleep and activity patterns as well as other indicators which is often used as diagnostic tools.

Researchers from Stanford University announced plans in April to be involved in research on wearables, in collaboration with Scripps, for COVID-19 as well as other diseases.

“Smartwatches and other wearables make many, many measurements per day — at least 250,000, which is what makes them such powerful monitoring devices,” said Michael Snyder, chair of genetics at Stanford School of Medicine.

Snyder said they may alert users when their heartbeat, skin temperature or several other part of their physiology signals of disease or still another ailment.

“You might wonder, ‘Are these sniffles allergies, or am I getting sick?’ These algorithms could help people determine if they should stay home in case their body is fighting off an infection,” Snyder said.