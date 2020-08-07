Coronavirus relief talks collapse on Capitol Hill as Trump readies executive actions

“At this point we are going to recommend to the president that over the weekend we move forward with some executive actions,” Mnuchin said, though Trump administration officials have provided little guidance on how the executive actions would work or how they would attempt to redirect money without congressional approval.

The talks had a dramatic and bitter unraveling, in part because Trump and Democrats have been locked in brinksmanship for years but often found ways to reach agreement on spending packages. There seemed to be little goodwill during the talks, and both sides dug in even as the economic recovery has shown signs of losing steam and millions of Americans remain unemployed.

Democrats said they had offered to reduce the pricetag of their $3.4 trillion bill by $1 trillion, but that administration officials rejected the offer.

They kept the door open to further negotiations, but after days of fruitless talks, chances for a deal were evaporating. Mnuchin said no further meetings were scheduled.

Democrats say they cannot accept a bill that provides less than $2 trillion in new spending, while Senate Republicans believe no bill that large can pass their chamber. That left no clear legislative path forward, even as some 30 million jobless Americans have gone two weeks without emergency federal unemployment benefits that expired.

“They said they couldn’t go much above their existing $1 trillion. And that was disappointing,” Schumer said.