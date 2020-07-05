Coronavirus: Records broken at socially distanced hot dog contest

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Champions of the 104th annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest – Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo





Coney Island in america has hosted a special socially-distanced version of an annual hot dog eating contest amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New records were occur both the men’s and women’s categories at the climate-controlled indoor event in Brooklyn, New York City, on Saturday.

Californian Joey “Jaws” Chestnut won the men’s division for the 13th time, swallowing 75 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Miki Sudo, from Connecticut, took the women’s title by downing 48.5 hot dogs.

The contest is usually held outdoors and is watched by a large number of people lining the beach.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Women compete in the socially distanced hot dog eating competition on Coney Island





Speaking ahead of the competition on Saturday, Ms Sudo, 35, said she was unsure how she would perform in an air-conditioned setting.

“To be honest I’m a creature of habit, so having any unknown variables might throw me off,” she said.

Mr Chestnut, 36, said the protective measures in place were “super weird”, adding: “One of the best things about this contest is the energy and the energy the audience brings. There’s been years where I don’t feel my best and the audience pushes me.”

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Joey Chestnut (C) competes with other participants separated by plexiglass





The Fourth of July competition – Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest – has reportedly taken place annually on the usa Independence Day holiday since Polish immigrant Nathan Handwerker opened his stand on Coney Island in 1916.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



A judge in a face mask and visor checks that all is in order because the men's competition begins





While Mr Chestnut has won the men’s category on 13 occasions, there was an upset in 2015 when he came second to competitor Matt Stonie.