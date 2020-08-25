Coronavirus re-infections raise concerns about immunity By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Alkmaar



By Anthony Deutsch and Philip Blenkinsop

AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Two European clients are verified to have actually been re-infected with the coronavirus, raising concerns about individuals’s immunity to the infection as the world has a hard time to tame the pandemic.

The cases, in Belgium and the Netherlands, follow a report today by scientists in Hong Kong about a male there who had actually been re-infected with a various stress of the infection 4 and a half months after being stated recuperated – the very first such re-infection to be recorded.

That has actually sustained worries about the efficiency of possible vaccines versus the infection, which has actually eliminated numerous countless individuals, though specialists state there would require to be much more cases of re-infection for these to be warranted.

Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst stated the Belgian case was a female who had actually contracted COVID-19 for the very first time in March and after that once again with a various coronavirus stress inJune Further cases of re-infection were most likely to surface area, he stated.

Van Ranst informed Reuters TELEVISION the female in her 50s had extremely couple of antibodies after the very first infection, although they may have restricted the illness. Re- infection cases …