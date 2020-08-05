Coronavirus: Queensland to close border to New South Wales



Queensland has less than 10 active infection cases.





Australia’s Queensland will extend its border closure to New South Wales (NSW) and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) to stop the spread of coronavirus from south-eastern states.

It has actually currently shut to Victoria – the centre of Australia’s 2nd wave – in the middle of a break out in Melbourne.

Victoria reported 725 new infections on Wednesday, yet another day-to-day record regardless of being 4 weeks into lockdown.

NSW saw numerous less – 12 – however all other states have actually regularly fared much better.

Sydney – the NSW capital and Australia’s biggest city – has actually been balancing about 80 infections each week, triggering issues that neighborhood transmission might grow.

It has actually up until now prevented returning to a 2nd lockdown, however just recently encouraged individuals to start using masks.

What occurred to Australia’s early success?

With about 19,500 cases in overall and 232 deaths, Australia has actually still fared much better than numerous nations due to efficient suppression steps early in the pandemic.

But …