Coronavirus: Queen seen in public for first time since lockdown, riding pony

The Queen has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle – her first public look since the coronavirus lockdown started.

The 94-year-old monarch was pictured on a 14-year-old Fell Pony referred to as Balmoral Fern over the weekend.

She commonly rides in the grounds of Windsor, which is claimed to be her favorite royal residence.

The Queen has been isolating there together with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, and a small variety of workers.

The final public image of the Queen was taken as she was pushed away from Buckingham Palace to her Berkshire house on 19 March.

One of her two Dorgis – named Candy and Vulcan – might be seen subsequent to her as they each regarded out of the automobile window.

The Queen travelled to Windsor Castle per week sooner than she usually would at this time of 12 months to socially distance herself throughout the pandemic





The Queen carried out official duties the day earlier than her deliberate departure, however held her weekly face-to-face viewers with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the cellphone as an alternative.

The monarch is a passionate horse lover and breeder of thoroughbred racehorses.

Wearing a vibrant headband and neatly dressed in a tweed jacket, jodhpurs, white gloves and boots, the Queen might be seen in the brand new images taken by the Press Association riding throughout the weekend’s sunny climate.

The Queen has made two uncommon televised addresses to the nation throughout the lockdown.

In the first, she stated the UK “will succeed” in its struggle in opposition to the virus and thanked individuals for following authorities guidelines to remain at house.

It got here lower than per week after her son, the Prince of Wales, got here out of self-isolation, following his coronavirus analysis.

In the second, she gave a poignant tackle to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, praising Britain’s response to the coronavirus epidemic that has stuffed empty streets with “love”.

Members of Royal Family have additionally been sending messages of thanks and assist to key staff and the public throughout the lockdown.

The Queen and senior royals – together with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – video-called healthcare staff world wide to mark International Nurses Day.

Senior royals spoke to medics on International Nurses Day in May





The monarch spent her birthday on 21 April in lockdown with Prince Philip.

Quite a lot of annual occasions that mark the event needed to be cancelled because of the pandemic – together with Trooping the Colour, which celebrates the monarch’s official birthday in June.

Members of the Royal Family, together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, telephoned and video-called the monarch to ship their birthday needs.