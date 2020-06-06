Coronavirus: Qatar promises 2022 World Cup will go ahead | Football News





The Lusail Stadium is the biggest stadium under construction for the World Cup in 2022, with a planned capacity of 80,000

The 2022 World Cup will occur on time inspite of the knock-on from the coronavirus pandemic, the host state Qatar has pledged.

Qatar’s foreign minister says the designs of the stadiums, which are not quite 90% complete, will adhere to any changes to safe practices guidance due to COVID-19, and that consultations with the organising committee are ongoing.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told Sky News: “We think that Qatar is working very closely and strongly with different healthcare organisations to ensure to deliver a healthier and safe World Cup and think that this is area of the cure for the world to be right back together in a happy manner.

“There is definitely an ongoing exercise with the organising committee, with different stakeholders, to ensure that all the safe practices standards are applied in every our stadiums, so it’s still something ongoing.

Sheikh Mohammed says the stadiums in Qatar will comply with any COVID-19 safe practices measures

“Once it’s clear for all of us, I’m sure that we are going to put it out to the public.”

Qatar has suffered an unusually high number of coronavirus infections given its small populace but has managed to keep consitently the death rate low.

The Gulf nation, with a populace of 2.8 million, has recorded 65,000 cases up to now but has suffered only 49 deaths.

It has applied a rigorous test and trace system, criticised by some as being too intrusive.

The Emir of Qatar took part in Thursday’s vaccine conference hosted by Boris Johnson, where the Gulf nation pledged $20m (£15.5m) to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Sheikh Mohammed revealed.

Asked if the lack of a global technique to counter the coronavirus represented a global failure, the foreign minister said better collaboration was key.

The 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium is also being built for the World Cup in Al Khor

“Without collaboration and exchange of experience and dialogue, we believe we cannot adopt and learn from each other,” he said.

“So we believe that despite the discussion we are seeing about a nationalist approach, it should represent for us a stimulation to enhance and improve our international cooperation and to work together.”

The United States recently chose to cut funding for the World Health Organisation, citing perceived failings by the body to adequately cope with the virus.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “We believe that [Thursday’s] conference can also be a representation of different countries commitment for multilateralism and we believe it is important to look at the reform of these organisations.

“But it’s more important to preserve them and to make sure that they are working effectively respond to the challenges that our countries are facing.”