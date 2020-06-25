Coronavirus: Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs due to pandemic

Image copyright

Qantas will axe 6,000 workers in a bid to stay afloat through the coronavirus pandemic, the airline says.

The cuts equate to in regards to a fifth of the airline’s workforce prior to the Covid-19 crisis. In March, it furloughed two-thirds of its staff.

Australia’s national carrier said the decrease in global flights had devastated revenues.

Last week, the Australian government said its border would most likely remain closed in to next year.

It prompted Qantas to cancel all international flights until late October, aside from those to New Zealand.

On Thursday, chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline expected smaller revenues next three years, forcing it to become a smaller operation to survive.

“The actions we must take will have a huge impact on thousands of our people,” he said in a statement.

“But the collapse in billions of dollars in revenue leaves us little choice if we are to save as many jobs as possible, long term.”

He added that Qantas, and its particular budget subsidiary Jetstar, would continue to extend a furlough for approximately 15,000 workers “as we wait for the recovery we know is coming”.

Australia’s other large carrier, Virgin Australia, has also suffered financially through the pandemic and slumped in to voluntary administration in April. It has since received several buyout offers, it says.