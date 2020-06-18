Coronavirus: Qantas axes most overseas flights until October

Image copyright

Qantas has cancelled all international flights until late October except for those to New Zealand.

The news comes as the Australian government said its border would remain closed in to next year to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The airline and subsidiary Jetstar are now boosting domestic flights as travel restrictions within Australia ease.

Qantas has seen domestic passenger numbers double to 64,000 this week, compared to last week’s 32,000.

The nation’s tourism minister in addition has encouraged Australian’s to just take their holidays within the united states this year.

“With Australia’s borders set to remain closed for some time, we’ve cancelled most international flights until late October,” the airline said in a statement delivered to the BBC.

“We still have some flights scheduled over the Tasman in the coming months, with the expected travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand,” the statement continued, referring to the Tasman Sea between the two countries.

The airline pointed to comments from Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham because of its announcement on Thursday.

Mr Birmingham said on Wednesday that your decision to shut the country’s border was one of the main reasons Australia have been successful in fighting the spread of Covid-19 also it would not be reopened anytime soon for general travel.

“I do sadly think that with regards to open tourist-related travel in or out of Australia, that remains quite some distance off,” he told the National Press Club.

When asked whether that will mean the border would remain closed until next year, Mr Birmigham said, “I believe that is much more likely the case”.

Adding more flights

Qantas also reiterated that it will increase domestic flights to 15% of pre-coronavirus levels as some travel restrictions are lifted.

At the same time the airline said that it is prepared to ramp its international schedule as soon as government regulations allow.

“Should travel between Australia along with other countries open and demand returns, we are able to add more flights back in our schedule.”

Qantas, like many other carriers, has been hit hard by travel restrictions imposed around the world to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

A quantity of high-profile air companies have been struggling to survive during the crisis including Virgin Australia, Thai Airways and Colombia’s Avianca.

Other air companies have been forced to layoff thousands of workers and downsize operations.

Earlier this month the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that the airline industry could suffer losses of more than $84bn (£67bn) in 2010.