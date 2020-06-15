Coronavirus: Putin claims Russia has handled pandemic better than Trump administration

Vladimir Putin has said Russia has handled its coronavirus outbreak better than the US, where he claimed “party interests” had hampered efforts to manage the pandemic.

The Russian president told state TELEVISION on Sunday the American response to the herpes virus and recent anti-racism protests were signs of “deep-seated internal crises” in the country, which has recorded the highest over all death toll from Covid-19 in the world.

Mr Putin claimed his country was emerging from its epidemic with "minimal losses" – even though the accuracy of government statistics in the country has been questioned.





Russia has the third-highest quantity of coronavirus infections in the world, with 528,964 confirmed cases, behind the united states and Brazil, but has only recorded 6,948 deaths.

However, Alexei Venediktov, editor of the liberal Echo of Moscow radio station, reported on Tuesday that nearly six thousand more individuals died in Moscow all through May than on average, putting Russia on the list of worst-hit countries in Europe.

In an interview with CNN this week, a Kremlin spokesperson said Russia’s low death toll was as a result of “effective” healthcare in the country but did not give you a clear explanation for what that meant.

“We are working rather smoothly and emerging from this situation with the coronavirus confidently and with minimal losses … but in the US that is not happening,” Mr Putin said in his interview with Russia-1.

He claimed his country have been more successful in managing the crisis because officials at federal and regional level had worked as one team without disagreements.

“I can’t imagine someone in the [Russian] government or regions saying we are maybe not going to do what the federal government or president say,” he said.

"It generally seems to me that the problem [in the US] is that group, in cases like this party, interests are put above those of society in general, above the interests of the people."





Mr Putin also criticised examples of violence at US anti-racism demonstrations, which have been predominantly peaceful, in recent weeks, while insisting that he supported black Americans protesting over inequality.

“If this fight for natural rights, legal rights, turns into mayhem and rioting, I see nothing good for the country,” he said.

Additional reporting by agencies