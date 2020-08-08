Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway takes big writedown By Reuters

©Reuters Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett strolls through the display hall as investors collect to speak with the billionaire financier at Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s yearly investor conference in Omaha



(Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:-RRB- Inc on Saturday revealed a $9.8 billion writedown for its Precision Castparts airplane and commercial parts service, as the coronavirus pandemic penalized Warren Buffett’s biggest acquisition and triggered 10,000 task losses.

Berkshire, which obtained Precision for $321 billion in 2016, stated COVID-19 triggered airline companies to slash airplane orders, leading to substantially less need for Precision’s items and triggering earnings to fall by about one 3rd.

It stated Precision’s results might continue suffering as the system carries out an “aggressive restructuring” to diminish operations to fulfill lower anticipated future need.

Precision ended 2019 with 33,417 workers, indicating it has actually considering that shed about 30% of its labor force.

Berkshire stated it likewise took a $513 million charge on its 26.6% stake in Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:-RRB- Co, which on July 30 took writedowns on numerous of its organisations, including its Maxwell House and Oscar Mayer brand names.

The charges cut into Berkshire’s bottom line, though the Omaha, Nebraska- based …