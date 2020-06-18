Coronavirus: Primary school closes for two weeks after caterer contracts Covid-19

A primary school in Surrey has been forced to close for two weeks after a member of the external catering team contracted coronavirus.

Parents of kids at Epsom Primary School were informed of your decision to turn off completely following a discovery among the caterers had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Pupils who ate dinners in the school canteen were told they “should now self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution” in a letter sent out to parents.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not merely the headlines

The letter explained that other members of the family in your family would not need to self-isolate “provided your child does not develop symptoms”.

Headteacher Michelle Pollard told The Independent she had determined and provided the advice to parents after consulting Public Health England.

Read more

“As headteacher, I am disappointed for our families that we have had to take these measures at a time when some normality was returning for our children,” said Ms Pollard.

“However, I have a duty to mitigate any known risk, however low, to our children or our staff. Although the positive Covid-19 test was not a member of school staff, we have to put our children’s safety first and minimise the possibility of a local outbreak in our community.”

Members of teaching staff who had meals in the school canteen were also told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Ms Pollard added that “this case appears to be isolated… There have been no further reported cases amongst the catering staff, teaching staff or our children”.

Read more

The closure comes only two weeks after primary schools reopened to some Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils as part of government plans for a phased return to normality.

On Wednesday union leaders warned that schools might not be able to fully reopen in September beneath the government’s current social distancing rules.

Official guidance says primary school class sizes must certanly be limited to 15 pupils per teacher to stop the spread of the herpes virus, as young kids cannot be anticipated to remain two metres apart at all times.

Tory MPs clashed with leaders of four major teaching unions on Wednesday during a virtual hearing of the Commons’ education committee over what Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis called as a “campaign” to prevent schools from reopening.