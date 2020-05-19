Coronavirus: Premier League receives six positive tests | Football News







The Premier League has confirmed it has acquired six positive tests for coronavirus from three golf equipment after the primary part of mass testing.

A complete of 748 tests have been carried out over the weekend and it’s unclear whether or not they embrace gamers, non-playing employees or a mix of each.

Anyone who tests positive should now self-isolate for seven days and can’t attend the membership coaching floor.

Clubs and people haven’t been disclosed by Premier League for information safety causes, and golf equipment are anticipated to participate in second part of testing later this week.

Premier League golf equipment can now resume coaching in small teams whereas sustaining social distancing, following the discharge of the check outcomes.

More to comply with…