Coronavirus: Premier League clubs face second round of testing on Friday | Football News





Premier League clubs returned to coaching this week

Premier League clubs will endure a second round of coronavirus testing on Friday.

Prenetics – the biotechnology firm main the Project Screen consortium that gained the contract to check Premier League gamers and workers – say checks can take as much as 48 hours to course of and new outcomes are anticipated to be revealed this weekend.​​

The Premier League will solely publish the most recent figures, which can even embody the outcomes from Norwich’s first round after they have been the one membership to not characteristic within the first wave, in spite of everything 20 clubs have carried out checks.

Each membership can obtain as much as 100 checks per week over two slots, which is aimed to help clubs with a return to coaching throughout the international pandemic.

PFA Director of Player Welfare Michael Bennett has urged gamers to contact the organisation if they're affected by nervousness throughout the coronavirus pandemic

The Premier League revealed on Tuesday there have been six optimistic checks for coronavirus from three clubs throughout a complete of 748 checks after the primary part of mass testing.

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant supervisor Ian Woan have since been confirmed as amongst these optimistic circumstances.

The newest checks won’t embody the outcomes of these already confirmed circumstances as they need to stay in self-isolation for seven days following their prognosis.

Premier League officers, medical consultants and representatives from all 20 sides held talks on Monday by way of a video convention name and agreed to stage one – non-contact and in small teams – of the return to coaching protocols.

The Premier League have beforehand pressured video games will solely be performed once more when it’s “safe and appropriate”, with a focused June 12 return date described as “flexible”.