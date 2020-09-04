Coronavirus positivity rates reach ‘red zone’ territory in 13 States

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To delight in unrestricted access to our journalism, subscribe today

Confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States topped 6 million today, and while case numbers nationally have actually just recently trended downward, the positivity rate– the percent of brand-new COVID tests that are favorable–in a bulk of states is still worryingly high headed into the Labor Day weekend according to a Fortune analysis of state information aggregated by the COVID Tracking Project.

The 7-day average positivity rate tops 10% in 13 states, consisting of Alabama (24.5%), South Dakota (23.3%), North Dakota (18.9%), Iowa (17.8%), and Kansas (17.1%). The White House Coronavirus Task Force thinks about a positivity rate above 10% as one of the 2 elements that identifies whether a state is a “red zone.” (The other is a case rate that is higher than 100 per 100,000 locals.) In basic, these states have actually seen COVID infections increase with trainees going back to their college schools.

The World Health Organization and other experts, on the other hand, think about a positivity rate of 5% as expensive. (The WHO advised federal government not resume up until positivity rates were listed below that limit for 2 weeks.) Another 21 U.S. states have a typical positivity rate in between 5-10%. for …

Read The Full Article